Real Madrid prepare incredible WWE-style Kylian Mbappe introduction with pyrotechnics in front of 80,000 crowd

The Bernabeu will get to watch French superstar Kylian Mbappe smile and wave onstage at his Real Madrid unveiling

Real Madrid have a huge concert-style set-up arranged to unveil Kylian Mbappe as their big summer signing that includes pyrotechnics, live music and panoramic cameras at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe will be revealed to up to 80,000 fans in Madrid later this month, with his official unveiling to fans  being delayed by the forward’s involvement as part of the France squad at Euro 2024.

