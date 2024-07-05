Quiz! How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe?

Portugal's finest vs France's star boy. Two players who have continued to light up the stage at Euro 2024 this summer.

Headlines galore, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are no doubt two of the biggest names in world football, but how much do you know about the pair all in all?

We here at FourFourTwo are here to put that knowledge to the test, with this bespoke quiz testing you on all things CR7 and Real Madrid's newest poster boy.

QUIZ Can you name every European Championship penalty shootout taker since 2000?

We want to see how much you really know about the pair and are giving you an unlimited time limit to tell us which question correctly matches either Ronaldo or Mbappe. Sounds good?



It's one or the other – or both… or neither – so how hard can it be… right? There's only 10 questions, so as long as you've kept up to date with them both over recent years, there isn't a reason for you to not get full marks, right?

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you get right? Let's find out, shall we?

