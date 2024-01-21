WATCH: Jude Bellingham assists Dani Carvajal for epic Real Madrid comeback win

Jude Bellingham has played his part in another epic comeback for Real Madrid, scoring a penalty and assisting a dramatic late winner for Dani Carvajal in an amazing comeback victory for Los Blancos against Almeria on Sunday.

Madrid found themselves a goal down inside 38 seconds at the Santiago Bernabeu after a mistake by Nacho allowed the visitors to break and score through Largie Ramazani.

That was the earlier Los Blancos had conceded in a game in any competition since 2015, also after 38 seconds, and Almeria had chances to extend their lead.

The Andalusians did double their advantage two minutes before the break as Edgar Gonzalez made it 2-0 and there were whistles from the home fans as the referee signalled the end of the first half.

Almeria had not won any of their previous 20 LaLiga games, but looked well placed to seal a first victory of the season at that point.

Real reduced the deficit as Bellingham converted from the penalty spot with 57 minutes played, but Almeria thought they had gone 3-1 up shortly afterwards, only to see a Sergio Arribas effort ruled out by VAR.

INCREDIBLE! 😱😱In the 98th minute, Jude Bellingham's cushioned header to the back post is finished by Dani Carvajal and Real Madrid go 3-2 up from being 2-0 down ⚪ pic.twitter.com/oIrAgLVEblJanuary 21, 2024 See more

Vinicius Junior then made it 2-2 after 67 minutes to set up a frenetic finale, but Almeria still looked good for a point as time ticked away.

Madrid love a late comeback, though, and Bellingham cushioned a header across goal in the ninth minute of added time for Carvajal to convert from close range at the far post.

That sparked epic celebrations at the Bernabeu and the win takes Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead of Girona and two points clear at the top of the table with 20 games played apiece.

More Jude Bellingham stories

Jude Bellingham ahead of Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo? A former team-mate of the Real Madrid legends has explained how the England midfielder has the edge on the Frenchman and the Portuguese.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Bellingham rejected Manchester United because the Red Devils were unable to guarantee him first-team football at Old Trafford.

And following his heroics in El Clasico for Real Madrid recently, the England midfielder has been compared to Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo.