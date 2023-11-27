Real Madrid to battle Chelsea in race for Ivan Toney, with Arsenal also keen: report

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race for Chelsea and Arsenal target Ivan Toney.

Currently serving a ban for breaching FA gambling regulations, the Brentford striker will be available to play again from 16 January next year. He is already back in training, too.

But whether Toney, 27, pulls on a Bees shirt again remains to be seen, with interest in his signature seemingly growing.

Toney was handed an eight-month ban in May after admitting to 232 breaches of FA betting rules (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per TEAMtalk, Real Madrid are the latest club to show an interest in the England international – who has scored 68 goals in 124 appearances for Brentford since joining from Peterborough United three years ago, firing them to the top flight by striking 33 times in the Championship in 2020/21.

And that could deal a blow to Chelsea and Arsenal – both of whom have been linked with Toney, who Sky Sports recently claimed Brentford value at a whopping £100m.

The two London clubs are said favour a move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen – but the Nigerian would likely cost a fair amount more.

Toney earned his one England cap to date in March's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Real, they did not replace Karim Benzema following his summer departure for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. And, while Jude Bellingham is currently banging in the goals for Carlo Ancelotti's side, they still lack a top centre-forward.

At the moment, their main senior striker is 33-year-old Joselu – who has found the net only five times in 17 outings since joining on loan from Espanyol ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It's fair to say that Toney – whose 20 Premier League goals last term placed him behind only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland – ought to represent a considerable upgrade in that department.

