Liverpool targeting sensational swoop for European superstar – who can be the final jigsaw piece: report

Liverpool are reportedly targeting a world-class attacker to bolster their frontline. 

The Reds have returned to a level close to their best this season, competing towards the top of the table once more. In drawing against Manchester City at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp's side have established themselves as title contenders once again.

But Liverpool have scored fewer goals than not just City but Aston Villa and Newcastle United – and Klopp is set to address that in the coming months.

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 24: Leroy Sane of FC Bayern München looks on during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Köln and FC Bayern München at RheinEnergieStadion on November 24, 2023 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Could Leroy Sane be on his way back to the Premier League? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leroy Sane is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season – meaning Bayern may well look to offload him next summer if he opts against extending his stay at the Allianz Arena. According to German football expert Christian Falk, Liverpool have a 'concrete' interest in the former Schalke youngster.

Falk adds that Bayern are 'aware of the interest' and are determined to keep hold of one of their main men. Sane – who has been capped 59 times by Germany – has been touted as a potential replacement for Mo Salah at Anfield.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - NOVEMBER 21: Leroy Sane of Germany looks on during the international friendly match between Austria and Germany at Ernst Happel Stadion on November 21, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Sane has represented Germany at three of the last four major international tournaments (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, as one of the best wingers in the world, it rather goes without saying that Sane would not come cheap.

Indeed, Transfermarkt currently values him at €75m (approximately £65m) – three years after Bayern paid an initial €49m (£42.2m) to secure his services. Sane has made 152 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 47 goals and winning the Bundesliga title in each of his four campaigns at the club so far.

He is enjoying a fine vein of form this term, finding the net eight times in his first 12 league outings and providing six assists.

