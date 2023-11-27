Liverpool targeting sensational swoop for European superstar – who can be the final jigsaw piece: report

Liverpool are reportedly targeting a world-class attacker to bolster their frontline.

The Reds have returned to a level close to their best this season, competing towards the top of the table once more. In drawing against Manchester City at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp's side have established themselves as title contenders once again.

But Liverpool have scored fewer goals than not just City but Aston Villa and Newcastle United – and Klopp is set to address that in the coming months.

Leroy Sane is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season – meaning Bayern may well look to offload him next summer if he opts against extending his stay at the Allianz Arena. According to German football expert Christian Falk, Liverpool have a 'concrete' interest in the former Schalke youngster.

Falk adds that Bayern are 'aware of the interest' and are determined to keep hold of one of their main men. Sane – who has been capped 59 times by Germany – has been touted as a potential replacement for Mo Salah at Anfield.

However, as one of the best wingers in the world, it rather goes without saying that Sane would not come cheap.

Indeed, Transfermarkt currently values him at €75m (approximately £65m) – three years after Bayern paid an initial €49m (£42.2m) to secure his services. Sane has made 152 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 47 goals and winning the Bundesliga title in each of his four campaigns at the club so far.

He is enjoying a fine vein of form this term, finding the net eight times in his first 12 league outings and providing six assists.

