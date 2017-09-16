Redknapp becomes first Championship casualty after dismal Birmingham start
Former Portsmouth and Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has been dismissed by Championship club Birmingham City.
Birmingham City have sacked manager Harry Redknapp following a run of six defeats in eight Championship matches this season.
Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Preston North End proved the final straw for the club, who announced the decision shortly after full-time.
Redknapp was appointed in April and helped the Blues narrowly avoided relegation from the second tier last term.
But they now sit just one spot above bottom-placed Bolton and have lost six straight matches in all competitions.
Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley, part of Redknapp's backroom staff, will takeover as caretaker manager.
