Rehhagel names nine foreign-based players
By app
ATHENS, May 3 (Reuters) - Liverpool defender Sotiris Kyrgiakos and Celtic forward Giorgos Samaras were among nine foreign-based players called up for Greece's preliminary 2010 World Cup squad on Monday.
Greece coach Otto Rehhagel has yet to announce his full preliminary squad of 30 players before cutting it back to 23 by the June 1 deadline.
The group also includes Italy-based trio Vangelis Moras, Socrates Papastathopoulos and Alexandros Tziolis, Cyprus' Omonia defender Christos Patsatzoglou, Hertha Berlin striker Fanis Gekas, Nuremberg's Angelos Haristeas and Steaua Bucharest forward Pantelis Kapetanos.
Greece have been drawn in Group B alongside Argentina, South Korea and Nigeria in the June 11-July 11 World Cup in South Africa.
