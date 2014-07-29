Reus focused on recovery despite transfer talk

Reus is working his way back to full strength after missing Germany's successful World Cup campaign due to a tear in the anterior ligament above his left ankle, suffered in a friendly against Armenia in June.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Dortmund until 2017, but is reported to have stalled over negotiations on a new deal - with a rumoured €35 million release clause in his contract that becomes active at the end of next season.

A number of teams have been linked with a move for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool.

And, while Reus' representative Dirk Hebel confirmed that several teams are keen on his client, he stressed that the Dortmund number 11 is not being distracted by their interest.

"Marco would make any big European team stronger," Hebel told Bild.

"That's why it's completely normal that a number of these major European teams are interested in signing him.

"But his main priority for now is to get back to top fitness and return to the pitch. Everything else is not important at this stage."