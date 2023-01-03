Rio Ferdinand compares in-form Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard to... Mozart

Rio Ferdinand has paid red-hot Martin Odegaard an unusual compliment, comparing the Arsenal (opens in new tab) captain to legendary composer Mozart.

Odegaard has been, er, instrumental in a superb season so far for the Gunners – who sit seven points clear of Manchester City (opens in new tab) at the top of the Premier League table after 16 games – scoring seven goals, the latest of which came in the 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve.

And Ferdinand couldn't praise the 24-year-old Norway skipper – who was named club captain ahead of the current campaign – enough, lauding him for how he's thrived since being given such a great responsibility for Mikel Arteta's team.

(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, FIVE, the former Manchester United (opens in new tab) and England defender said (opens in new tab):

"Arsenal look like the real deal. These guys are serious; they are a serious outfit right now.

"When you look through the team, they just look solid, but Odegaard needs a special mention. This guy! I said when he got given the armband, it will go one of two ways: either it will weigh too heavy on his shoulders or he'll run with it. And he is running with it right now.

"This guy is playing like Mozart at the moment: he's rolling the ball through people's leges; he looks like a reincarnation of Mesut Ozil at his best.

"I've been looking at him thinking, 'Wow, this kid'. You can tell he seems comfortable in his skin and he's growing into the Arsenal captain's role really well."

Arsenal will look to maintain their healthy league lead when they host third-placed Newcastle (opens in new tab) on Tuesday night.