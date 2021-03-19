Robby McCrorie looking to finish on a high at Livingston before Rangers return

Robby McCrorie wants a positive finish to his loan spell at Livingston before he returns to Rangers to see what Steven Gerrard has in mind for his future.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who came through the Light Blues’ youth academy, has had temporary spells at Berwick Rangers, Morton and Queen of the South before embarking on a second loan spell at Livi at the start of the season.

In 15 appearances so far, he has helped them to a second successive top-half finish in the Scottish Premiership as well as playing in the losing Betfred Cup final against St Johnstone.

Ahead of the visit of Hibernian on Saturday, McCrorie spoke about the next stage in his career.

He said: “We have six league games left and hopefully a run in the Scottish Cup but I don’t think I can look too far in terms of the summer.

“It is not really up to me what happens, that is up to the gaffer at Rangers.

“I will go in at pre-season or whatever and try to do my best. It will be a case of looking at it.

“But I love playing football so I would probably be open to going out on loan again but we will see.

“I signed a deal in the summer so I have another two years at Rangers after this season. The most important thing for any young player is to be playing games.

“I will go back at the end of the season, assess what is best for going forward and I have all the support networks to help me get where I need to go.”

McCrorie, of course, has Allan McGregor in his way at Ibrox.

And the pretender to the throne in Govan knows the 39-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been at the top of his game.

McCrorie said: “I don’t think there is any argument that he is probably one of the best keepers who has been at Rangers, he is definitely up there.

“What a season he has had. I don’t think there is anyone better than him for me to learn from. If you want to know how to get to the top then that’s your man.

“Some of the saves are obviously unbelievable. He doesn’t look as if he is slowing down anyway but that is a nice challenge I suppose.

“Look at him, the age he is at, you could argue he is playing the best he has ever done, and the only way you get that is by playing every week.”

Livingston’s 2-1 win over Hamilton last week was hard fought and McCrorie is expecting the same against third-placed Hibs.

He said: “We want to finish the remainder of the games as strong as possible.

“There is a great opportunity to push the teams above us.

“There is no better feeling than winning games of football and it was nice at the weekend to get that (against Hamilton). But we know Hibs will be a tough game.”