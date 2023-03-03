Roberto Firmino makes stunning choice on Liverpool future: 'It's decided'

Roberto Firmino has finalised his decision on his future at Liverpool, reportedly informing the club he plans to leave Anfield upon the expiry of his contract in June.

The Brazilian joined Liverpool in 2015 from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for £36 million, but, with opportunities becoming increasingly limited in the first team since the arrivals of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, Firmino has decided to find a new club at the end of the season.

During his time at Liverpool, the 31-year-old has won every trophy available to him, lifting the Premier League in 2020, the Champions League in 2019 and the FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Firmino has already told the club he won't extend his stay after the 2022/23 campaign.

Plettenberg tweeted (opens in new tab): "Firmino will leave Liverpool after eight years - it’s decided.

"The player has informed Jurgen Klopp personally today. It was a good talk. He won’t extend his contract. He will leave the club as a free agent in the summer.

"It was very important for him to inform Klopp after the training session today. He made clear to the coach that he will fight for until the end. He wants to make another step with his family. He has not yet chosen a new club."

While Firmino has played in 17 Premier League games this season, scoring seven goals, he has only started on 11 occasions. His minutes have seriously diminished since the end of the World Cup, too, and with Jota and Diaz returning from injury he'll likely get fewer chances during the run-in.

With less than six months remaining on his current deal, Firmino has the ability to negotiate with other clubs and the possibility to sign a pre-contract agreement, though not with a side in the Premier League.

Italian side Juventus reportedly tried signing Firmino last summer for £19 million, and with him now available for free, they could come back in to offer him a deal.

A return to his native Brazil could also be a possibility, having spent just two seasons in his early career with second tier side Figueirense before making the move to Hoffenheim in 2011.