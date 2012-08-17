Rodgers: Carroll unfazed by transfer talk

The England international has failed to live up to expectations following his £35 million move from Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old has netted 11 times in 56 appearances for the Reds and his future has been unclear following the appointment of Rodgers.

West Ham United were interested in a possible loan move for Carroll, while Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in the powerful front-man.

Rodgers is confident that Carroll is mentally ready to play if called upon at the weekend ahead of Liverpool's trip to West Bromwich Albion.



"He's coped with the speculation fine," said Rodgers. "Unfortunately you cannot control what is written and the speculation out there, but he's coped well.

"We've spoke, our communication has been open and he's worked very hard on the training ground since he has been here and since I have been here. I haven't had a problem with him.

"He knows where he stands within the group. We will see how that develops."