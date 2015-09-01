Rojo wants United stay

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo wants to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford, amid reports off a possible deadline day exit.

Rojo is yet to feature for United this season, after failing to link up with his team-mates during the club's pre-season tour of the United States in July, while the Argentina international has been linked to Monaco.

United manager Louis van Gaal has preferred makeshift centre-back Daley Blind alongside Chris Smalling since then, but Rojo has no intention of leaving Manchester after just one season, despite offers from elsewhere ahead of Tuesday's deadline day.

"I have received offers but my idea is to stay here [United] and fight for a position because it is a great club,' the 25-year-old told ESPN Radio.

"I'll try to play as much as possible. I talked to Van Gaal when I returned and was upset by everything that had happened but he said he was counting on me."

Rojo - a £16million signing from Sporting Lisbon following the 2014 World Cup - made 22 Premier League appearances last term.