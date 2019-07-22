Romelu Lukaku latest: Inter Milan hope winger can break deadlock in talks with Manchester United

The Croatia international’s future at San Siro was cast into doubt over the weekend when boss Antonio Conte revealed that the winger doesn't fit into his system.

“I don’t think he’s suited to the role I’m asking him to play,” he said following Inter’s 1-0 defeat to United in Singapore.

Calciomercato.com reports that the 30-year-old is now on the market and the Serie A club are willing to listen to offers.

However, Inter hope they can use Perisic as the key to unlock negotiations with the Old Trafford club for Lukaku, their top target in this summer’s transfer window.

The Croatian is understood to favour a move to the Premier League and has attracted the interest of Arsenal, who have made enquiries about the player in the last few months.

Perisic previously revealed to FourFourTwo that he was close to swapping Inter for United in summer 2017.

