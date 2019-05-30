Romelu Lukaku told he is free to leave Manchester United – if these conditions are met

A report in the Sun says that the Belgium striker flew back to Manchester from his holiday in the USA on Wednesday for talks with the club over his future.

The result of the discussion was that the Old Trafford club have given the 26-year-old permission to depart if the Serie A club meet their demands of £75 million for his signature.

United vice-chairman Ed Woodward is understood to be unwilling to listen to lower offers, but a player-plus-cash deal could be considered, with defender Milan Skriniar and winger Ivan Perisic among the Nerazzurri players on the Red Devils’ radar.

However, a stumbling block for the San Siro club is Lukaku’s wage demands of £225,000 per week.

The Italians announced on Thursday morning that coach Luciano Spalletti had left, with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte set to replace him imminently.

Juventus have also been linked with a possible swoop, but Inter are considered the frontrunners.

Lukaku, who has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2022, scored 12 Premier League goals in 32 appearances in the 2018/19 season.

