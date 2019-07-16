Here's what Inter Milan have offered Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku
By Greg Lea
Inter are preparing another bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, report Sky Sports.
Antonio Conte is determined to land the Belgium international having made him a leading transfer target after taking charge at San Siro last month.
And having failed with a two-year loan plus obligation to buy offer, Inter have now proposed a deal of £60m plus bonuses.
The Nerazzurri are keen to wrap up a deal as soon as possible to allow United time to secure a replacement.
However, the Red Devils have already told the Italian outfit that they will not sell Lukaku for less than £79m.
The former Everton centre-forward scored 15 goals in 45 appearances for United last term.
