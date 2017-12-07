Ronaldo eyes Champions League three-peat with Real Madrid

Real Madrid's record-breaking star Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on winning a third successive Champions League title.

Ronaldo – already the competitions all-time leading goalscorer – became the first player in history to convert in all six Champions League group-stage matches as two-time reigning titleholders Madrid overcame Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on Wednesday.

Madrid will now prepare for the last 16 as runners-up in Group H and the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is tipped to receive the honour for a record-equalling fifth time on Thursday, is eyeing a Champions League three-peat.

"Hopefully we can win the Champions League again," Ronaldo said.

"The important thing was to pass through the group stage.

"Our aim is to win the Champions League."

Ronaldo added: "I'm very happy, we wanted to finish the group stage well with a victory.

"I also scored; I helped the team to win with a beautiful goal. The record is also important, I'm really pleased."

While Ronaldo has starred in Europe, the 32-year-old has struggled domestically, only managing two goals in 10 LaLiga appearances for the defending champions.

"[the Champions League] is a competition that I really like to play in," he said. "Obviously, I also like to score in it."