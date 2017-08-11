Rose has Spurs future under Pochettino despite controversial interview

Danny Rose will remain a part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans, despite criticising Tottenham over their transfer policy.

England left-back Rose apologised on Friday for comments made in an interview with The Sun, where he urged Spurs to sign top players that you do not "have to Google" and suggested he and other stars at the club were underpaid.

Spurs reportedly fined Rose two weeks' wages, while the left-back will be out of action at the start of the new Premier League campaign regardless due to a knee injury.

Once fully recovered, however, Pochettino sees no reason why Rose should not be back in the first team.

Asked if Rose had a future at the club, Pochettino said: "Yes, of course.

Statement from Base Soccer client, Danny Rose: August 11, 2017

"He signed a five-year contract last summer. This is more a problem for me, he's our player.

"I'm frustrated, but from the moment he apologised, everyone must move forward. It's already the past.

"He needs to focus and try to get back in shape."