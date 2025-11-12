'Arsenal won't have a tougher game than that' Newcastle United legend pays Sunderland the ultimate compliment

The Newcastle legend admitted going to the Stadium of Light is a tough assignment for any Premier League team

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris
Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has excelled in the Premier League so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunderland have enjoyed a remarkable start to their first season back in the Premier League, highlighted by their battling 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend.

Brian Brobbey’s injury-time equaliser maintained Sunderland’s unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light and halted the imperious league leaders, who had not conceded in their previous eight matches.

Alan Shearer 'not worried' about derby despite Sunderland form

Alan Shearer, 2025

Alan Shearer has praised Sunderland for their start to the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunderland host Newcastle in the highly-anticipated Tyne–Wear derby on December 14, which marks the first time the two sides have met in the Premier League since 2016.

Former Newcastle striker and Premier League great Alan Shearer, while praising Sunderland’s display against Arsenal, has insisted he is 'not worried' about the Magpies’ chances in the derby.

“I wouldn't say I am worried about the derby against Sunderland in a few weeks, but I've been mightily surprised at how well Sunderland have done,” he told Betfair.

“I don't think even their most hardened supporters would tell you that they'd be where they are in the league and what they're doing so far this season. I think one thing that's come out of Sunderland is how tough it's going to be for any team going to the Stadium of Light.

“I doubt Arsenal will have a tougher game this season than the one they had at the weekend.”

Turning his attention to Newcastle, Shearer suggested striker Nick Woltemade, who started well following his big-money move from VfB Stuttgart, poses a 'problem'.

“I guess a manager's always under pressure to get results, but I think the job that Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle and what he delivered in the Carabao Cup, the trophy, he's got a lot of points in the bank,” Shearer said.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have struggled in the Premier League so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“What I would look at is Eddie's Newcastle team have always been full of energy, tough to play against, not giving the opposition any space. That, in the away performances, is missing, and even home form really. The thing that is missing for me is the high press and the energy.

“I've said before that, as good as Nick Woltemade is with the ball at his feet, he is a problem for Newcastle because he's not the quickest, and he can't press, and he doesn't run in behind.

“Eddie's teams have always done that. Look at what Alexander Isak did or look at what Callum Wilson did: they all pressed and ran in behind. But this guy can't do that, and that's a problem for Newcastle.”

