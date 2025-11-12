Mary Earps' Old Trafford return: everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United v PSG

PSG goalkeeper Mary Earps returns to face her former side Manchester United in the UWCL

Mary Earps left Manchester United in June 2024 after six years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain in search of a new challenge.

On Wednesday night, the former United No.1 returns to Old Trafford, but this time, she’ll be in the opposite goal.

Amid the controversy surrounding her new book, Earps has admitted she expects some boos. But why did she leave United, and have the club missed her since?

What did Mary Earps achieve at Manchester United?

Mary Earps won an FA Cup final in her final season with Manchester United (Image credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Mary Earps joined Manchester United in July 2019, signing for the newly-promoted WSL side ahead of the 2019/20 season and developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world during her six years there.

In her time with United, she became a cornerstone of the club. Her consistency and leadership caught the eye of Sarina Wiegman, and by 2021, she had established herself as the Lionesses’ No.1. In summer 2022, she was instrumental to England’s victorious Euros campaign.

Success followed both domestically and internationally. Earps won the WSL Golden Glove during the 2022/23 WSL campaign as United finished second, qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time and reaching the FA Cup final, where they lost to Chelsea.

Her form was recognised globally too - in October 2023, following her penalty save in the World Cup final, she finished fifth in Ballon d’Or voting, the highest ever placing for a goalkeeper since the women’s award was introduced in 2018.

Earps' and United’s progress continued into 2023/24, with an FA Cup victory adding another milestone to the goalkeeper's time at the club. Their second-placed finish in the previous season had earned them a place in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time. Ironically, they were knocked out by PSG, the team Earps went on to join.

Why did Earps leave Manchester United?

By the summer of 2024, Earps’ contract was expiring. United offered her a new deal but after months of back and forth, she chose to move on. Her recently-published book cites a lack of urgency from the club to tie her down to new terms - a familiar issue at the club.

Earps joined a growing list of high-profile departures to leave on free transfers, including Ona Batlle to Barcelona, Alessia Russo to Arsenal and Katie Zelem to Angel City.

"It’s a decision I’ve gone backwards and forwards on for some time, and is not one I’ve made lightly," Earps posted on Instagram at the time.

"The club is about to undergo a period of transition, and unfortunately I don’t feel it aligns with the timing of where I’m at in my career.

"I think now is the right time to make a change and embark on a new challenge."

United’s failure to secure Champions League football for the 2024/25 season will have also played a part in her decision.

A move to PSG offered the chance to play regularly in Europe, but her new chapter overseas began with disappointment, as the French side suffered a shock exit to Juventus in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

That early elimination meant Earps missed out on the group stages, with this season marking her long-awaited debut in the main competition.

Have Manchester United missed Earps?

Phallon Tullis-Joyce has shone in goal at Manchester United since Earps' departure (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

When it was announced that fan favourite Earps would be leaving Manchester, fans were hugely disappointed.

While her departure left a void, a new star soon emerged between the sticks at United. Phallon Tullis-Joyce had spent the 2023/24 season watching Earps from the sidelines and waiting patiently for her chance.

In her first campaign as United’s No.1, Tullis-Joyce kept 13 clean sheets, sharing the 2024/25 WSL Golden Glove award with Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton.

United’s backline was consistently praised for its organisation and defensive record.

This solid defence has carried into Europe this season too. United are yet to concede a goal in the group stages of the tournament in their opening two games.

In Tullis-Joyce, United have found another star goalkeeper.

What’s been said?

Marc Skinner knows Earps is a "good person" (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is believed Earps is still on good terms with many of her former Manchester United teammates. She revealed that Ella Toone was the first to message her after the Champions League draw paired PSG and United.

On her return to her former side, Earps said: "I'm probably expecting a little booing. I hope it's just a little bit, but it might be a lot.”

"Deep down I know Mary is a good person," Skinner said. "I'm sure part of bringing out a book is bringing out controversial stuff that will help sell the book. I know that she has to defend that publicly.

"Knowing the human she is, I'm sure she will be getting criticism that she won't like. It's part of the other side of releasing a book.

"But she's a great person, she doesn't need me to say that really. I hope people toe the line with criticism, but I'm sure Mary understands the situation she's put herself in.

"She's on a platform where people are interested in what she says, so that's a credit to her and to her hard work.

"The goalkeeper we had at the start, to the one that left, was not the same person. She transformed."

What can we expect from Manchester United vs PSG?

Expect a fiercely contested match between two of Europe’s top sides, both with plenty to prove.

For Manchester United, it’s a chance to test themselves against one of the continent’s elite and to show how far they’ve come since Earps’ departure.

For PSG and Earps, it’s an opportunity to shift the focus away from her explosive book and back onto what she does best in her role as the 'Queen of Stops'.

Whether her prediction of boos comes true remains to be seen, but all eyes will be on Earps when the sides meet at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT, live on Disney+.