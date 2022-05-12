Ross Callachan signs contract extension at Ross County
By PA Staff published
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan has signed a contract extension that ties him to Dingwall until 2024.
The 28-year-old has made 38 appearances since moving from Hamilton and helped County to a sixth-placed finish in the cinch Premiership.
Callachan declared he was “absolutely buzzing” to sign the one-year extension.
“I feel like I’ve found a home at Ross County and the players and staff have really made me feel part of something special,” he added on the club website.
Manager Malky Mackay, whose side lost out on a European place following Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat by Rangers, added: “Ross has been a great addition to our group. He is a top professional, has a great personality, and brings so much to what we do on and off the field.
“We are trying to build a squad structure, ensure that when we do hit landmarks and key targets we have a system in place that allows us to reward players, this being another example of that.
“We have now secured a lot of the current group down on new deals. It gives us a strong platform to build on and I’m really happy for the supporters to see players who want to commit to the club for the longer term and be part of the culture of Ross County.”
