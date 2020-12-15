Ross Laidlaw looking for league boost on back of cup success

Ross Laidlaw says Ross County will hope to use Wednesday’s Betfred Cup quarter-final at Livingston as the spark that ignites a revival in their league form.

Stuart Kettlewell’s men stunned Celtic in the last round of the competition but things have not being going so well in the Premiership.

The Dingwall team have picked up just two points from their last nine games and now sit bottom of the table.

But goalkeeper Laidlaw says victory at the Tony Macaroni Arena could fire his side not only to Hampden but up the standings.

He said: “No-one wants to be sitting where we are in the table right now.

“We had a good start to the season but it’s tailed off recently.

“We know we’ve got some winnable games coming up, especially at home with some of the teams around us.

“So we’re hoping to take some strong performances into those as well as the quarter-final against Livi.

“A couple of wins could change the whole outlook of the season.

“We’ve got the chance to get to a semi-final at Hampden which we’d bite your hand off for.

“We’ve got through the group stages and beaten Celtic. Livi will be a tough game down on their astroturf, especially as they’ve picked up recently.

“But after a defeat you always want a game right away to try to amend for what happened at the weekend.

“It was a great feeling going away to Celtic and winning in the cup. No-one really fancied ourselves but we believed we could go there and get a result.

“I don’t think we’ve played really badly, it was just the class of Rangers and Aberdeen that has shown through.

“I just want to see us keeping the goals against down over the next few weeks because that’s what is killing us a wee bit.

“Also at the other end, we’ve not been taking our chances. You saw on Saturday it was a turning chance. We missed a chance and they went up the other end and scored.

“It’s these fine margins which are going against us. It’s not as though we’re playing really badly. We just need to stick together and hopefully that will change.”