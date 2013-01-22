Trending

Rouen v Marseille postponed due to gas leak

By

A French Cup last-32 game between third-division side Rouen and Olympique Marseille has been postponed because of a gas leak in the Normandy city, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

A gas leak at a chemicals factory cast a strong odour across north-western France that wafted all the way down to Paris in the early hours of Tuesday, but officials said there was no danger to the public.

"The last-32 French Cup game between Rouen and OM scheduled for tonight has been postponed by the French federation... after the gas leak at a Rouen chemical factory," OM said on their website.