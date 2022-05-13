Roy Hodgson without 10 players for Watford’s clash with Leicester

Watford manager Roy Hodgson could be without 10 players for the visit of Leicester.

Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis are suffering with knee injuries and are doubts, while Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka, Kiko Femenia, Joshua King, Shaqai Forde and Nicolas Nkoulou are also all either injured or sick.

Cucho Hernandez remains absent and Joao Pedro is a doubt. However, Hassane Kamara is back from suspension.

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana could return after missing Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Norwich with a calf problem.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward has been carrying a knee issue, but is also expected to be involved.

Defender Ricardo Pereira (thigh) continues his recovery, along with Ryan Bertrand and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi (both knee).

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Masina, Samir, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Sissoko, Kayembe, Sema, Kamara, Kalu, Pedro, Etebo, Bachmann, Gosling, Morris, Conteh, Kabasele, Elliot, Ngakia, Dennis, Sarr

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Amartey, Castagne, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Vardy, Lookman, Ward, Fofana, Soyuncu, Thomas, Albrighton, Mendy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka