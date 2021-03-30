SA defender joins Wealdstone on loan from Palace

South African defender Nikola Tavares has joined Wealdstone on from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been part of Palace’s first team set up for the past two seasons but has yet to make his official debut under manager Roy Hodgson.

Tavares, who joined the English side on a short-term deal, will be wearing the number 21 shirt for Wealdstone until the end of his contract.

The South African-born defender will have a chance to make his official debut for Wealdstone when they Solihul Moors on Tuesday evening.

‘Wealdstone have signs 22-year-old defender Nikola Tavares from Crystal Palace on a short-term deal until the end of the season,’ a Wealdstone statement reads.

‘The South African-born defender has represented Croatia at U2- level and despite not making an appearance for the Eagles, made the first team subs bench several time in the past two seasons in Premier League and EFL Cup fixtures.

‘He has also played at Brentford, Middlesbrough, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at youth level.

‘Nik has been given the number 21 shirt and goes straight into Stuart Maynard’s squad to face Solihul Moors on Tuesday night.’

Speaking on his official Twitter page, Tavares said: ‘Grateful for the opportunity. Excited to get started tomorrow night. Look forward to giving my all and helping the team finish the season strong.