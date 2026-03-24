Arsenal defender Ben White attracting attention from surprise Premier League club: report

Arsenal are said to be locked in 'advanced talks' over the sale of defender Ben White.

White, 28, has often found first-team minutes hard to come by this season, given the brilliant form of Jurrien Timber.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is said to be leading the Gunners' clearout this summer, with the former Brighton star one of the leading candidates to leave the club.

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Ben White set to leave the Emirates amid 'advanced talks' with Premier League side

Ben White has struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta this season (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

White, who was recently called up by England boss Thomas Tuchel following an injury sustained by Jarell Quansah, has only started five Premier League games all season, becoming something of an understudy.

With the Gunners looking to earn some much-needed funds for their transfer kitty come the summer, Arsenal have already received advanced notice regarding a prospective seller.

🚨BREAKING: Simon Jordan REACTS to Ben White being ADDED to Thomas Tuchel's England Squad! - YouTube Watch On

According to Arsenal transfer insider @HandofArsenal on X, Everton are so far the leading candidates to sign White on a permanent transfer this summer.

His current deal expires at the Emirates Stadium in 2028, so the Toffees will have to pay a fee to buy him out of his remaining two years in North London.

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Tino Livramento from Newcastle and Alex Jimenez from Bournemouth are names mentioned in terms of a replacement.

Both players are described as 'willing' to make the move to Arsenal, should Berta continue making transfer inroads.

The same account correctly called Arsenal's transfer move for Cristhian Mosquera last year, with The Athletic's David Ornstein crediting the user for their early information.

Arsenal are keen on signing Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, White's days at Arsenal do look numbered, given how little faith Mikel Arteta has shown in him to start games this term.

We expect White, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli to all be heading for the exit door this summer.

What do you think - would White be a good fit at the Hill Dickinson Stadium? Let us know in the comments below...