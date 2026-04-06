'I started learning about Bobby Charlton’s history. I like learning about the history of the players that I don’t know very well' Real Madrid youngster Endrick explains his fascination with the Manchester United legend

Endrick is currently on loan from Real Madrid at Lyon

“A guy who is an idol here is also Bobby Charlton,” a 17-year-old Endrick told reporters after he scored his first-ever international goal for Brazil.

It came against England at Wembley Stadium just over two years ago, with the youngster’s rebound shot the only thing separating the two sides on the night.

“Playing in the stadium Bobby played, scoring on the day Ronaldo debuted – these are very important memories for me,” he added after the game.

Endrick explains his love for Sir Bobby Charlton

Endrick scored his first senior international goal against England in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It caught onlookers by surprise, given the United great made his last player appearance over 30 years before the Brazilian was born, on the other side of the world.

His comment spoke to the global notoriety of a figure like Charlton, but also to Endrick’s hunger to learn about the game he’s trying to carve his own name into.

Ele quer a Copa! Mais um gol de Endrick pelo Lyon. 5 gols em 5 jogos.🎥 @SportyNetBrasil pic.twitter.com/h3SUbPiFXGFebruary 4, 2026

“I’m a big fan of EA Sports FC and play a lot of Ultimate Team, where the most desired players are the Icons,” Endrick tells FourFourTwo now. “Besides Bobby Charlton, I also like playing with Ruud Gullit.

“I started learning about Charlton’s history because he was a striker, but also played as a midfielder and defended very well too.”