How to watch Women's FA Cup quarter-finals — Live stream in the UK as Man City, Arsenal & Chelsea in action

Eight teams remain in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals – here's how to watch the games online and on TV this weekend

FA Cup quarter-finals key information • Date: Sunday 5 April & Monday 6 April 2026 • Free Stream: Channel 4 - Chelsea vs Spurs • Streaming: TNT Sports 1 & 2 / Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

With just eight teams remaining in the FA Cup, the competition heats up in the quarter-finals.

With the top three teams in the Women's Super League - Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea - all in action, it is set to be an exciting Easter weekend of magic in the Cup.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch all of the FA Cup matches online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Women's FA Cup quarter-finals for free

Only one game this weekend will be available at no cost. Chelsea vs Tottenham on Sunday afternoon is free-to-view for UK customers on Channel 4.

Outside Britain? Unlock your free stream with NordVPN — more on that below.

Watch FA Cup quarter-finals from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching FA Cup quarter-finals. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

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How to watch FA Cup quarter-finals in the UK

All four women's FA Cup quarter-finals will be broadcast live in the UK by TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is a subscription TV service, with streaming now available on the HBO Max platform as of 26 March.

The Chelsea vs Tottenham game will also be broadcast for free in the UK via Channel 4.

Can I watch FA Cup quarter-finals in the US?

Unfortunately, the Women's FA Cup has still not picked up a broadcaster in the US so all four games are unavailable.

Visiting America from the UK? NordVPN can unlock your Women's FA Cup broadcast.

FA Cup quarter-finals: preview

The weekend kicks off on Sunday afternoon with an all-WSL affair as 14-time winners Arsenal take on Brighton, with the Seagulls sitting three places and 17 points behind them in the league.

The Gunners are the most decorated side in this competition, but they have not won it in a decade, so will see this match up against Brighton as an opportunity to progress to the semi-finals and reignite their FA Cup history.

Their momentum is unmatched, coming into this cup tie having won 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, so they will be favourites in this one, but squad depth will be crucial following a mid-week Champions League tie where they were defeated 1-0 by Chelsea.

Charlton v Liverpool takes centre stage later on Sunday, with the Addicks flying in the WSL 2, leading the charge for automatic promotion.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have bounced back from a rocky first half of the season, now sitting eight points clear of bottom spot. With technically only three league places sepaating them, this should be a great match-up and will give Charlton a flavour of what life in the WSL could be like.

A London derby ensues on Easter Monday as holders Chelsea host Tottenham at Kingsmeadow. Chelsea have already won the League Cup this season but will be devasted at being knocked out of the Champions League by rivals Arsenal (update). With the WSL also looking out of reach, an FA Cup win could soften the blow to fans who have come to expect so much from this side.

Spurs come into this tie off the back of three defeats, including heavy 5-2 defeats to Manchester City and north London rivals Arsenal. There have been real signs of progress this season, and reaching an FA Cup semi-final would be an incredible statement in Martin Ho's first season. With Chelsea not at their best, they will see this as an opportunity.

Monday evening sees Birmingham City, who sit second in WSL 2 but with a game in hand that could see them go first, take on WSL champions-elect Manchester City.

This is set to be a juicy tie where Birmingham will want to show their worth and compete with the WSL's elite.

City will be strong favourites on this one, but with the magic of the cup, you never know...

Women's FA Cup quarter-finals schedule