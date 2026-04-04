Everything Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said after defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup

Mikel Arteta has seen his side lose two in a row now

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reacted to his side's 2-1 defeat away to Southampton in the FA Cup.

Looking to bounce back from a Carabao Cup defeat before the international break, the Gunners crashed out of another domestic cup competition at St. Mary's to a Shea Charles winner, and now need to regroup ahead of a Champions League quarter-final this week.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, Arteta spoke of Arsenal's failure to break the Saints down and how his side will look to recover from another bitter blow.

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Everything Mikel Arteta said after Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Southampton

Shea Charles of Southampton celebrates the winner (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

On the disappointment of losing…



Yeah, very disappointed in the manner that we lost the opportunity to get back to Wembley. I think the game had many, many, many periods of dominance from our side when we generated chances and situations. We didn't capitalize on that enough, and then, yeah, when you defend in and around the box and directly in the manner that we did it today, you're going to put yourself in a really difficult position. And they did decapitalize on that, and that's the reason why we're out.

On whether he was disappointed with the work-rate…



No, not the work. I never considered that as a problem with this team at all.

Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to snatch an equaliser (Image credit: Warren Little/Getty Images)

On the lack of chances being created…

I love my players. When what they've done for nine months… what am I going to do now? Criticise them because we lost a game here in the manner that they tried and the way they are putting the bodies through everything? Some of them probably didn't even have to be here today. I'm not going to do it at all. I'm going to defend them more than ever.

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If someone has to take responsibility, that's me. We have the most beautiful period of the season ahead of us. And now is a moment in the season – you always have moments, normally two or three – and this is the first moment that we have with a certain level of difficulty. We're going to say difficulty when we're going to play the Champions League quarterfinals and the run-in for the league? If it is a difficult period, I believe that there are many other ones that are much more difficult. So stand up and make yourself comfortable at the level that we've been doing all season.

On individual errors…

They are part of football and, unfortunately, when you make them, you hope that the opponent is not going to capitalize. Today they have done. And Gabriel came off... I don't know. I think he felt something. I don't know exactly what it is. We're going to have to assess him, but obviously when a player is asking to be substituted, it's not good news.