Safa to object granting Eymael a work permit

The South African Football Association have confirmed that they will object to granting Belgian coach Luc Eymael a work permit after he was announced as the new Chippa United head coach.

The Chilli Boys announced the appointment of Eymael on Wednesday following the sacking of Lehlohonolo Seema following their poor run of form this season.

However, Safa joined the rest of the progressive world in condemning Eymael after he was sacked as head coach of Tanzanian side Young Africans after calling the club’s supporters monkeys and dogs who know nothing about football.

The South African Football Association have since released the following statement on the matter which reads as follows:

The South African Football Association has learnt with dismay the news of the appointment of the unrepentant racist, Luc Eymael as Head Coach of Chippa United FC.

In July this year, SAFA joined the rest of the progressive world in condemning Eymael after he was fired by Young Africans FC of Tanzania for referring to the club supporters as monkeys and dogs who know nothing about football.

We find it deeply offensive that as the global football community is united in solidarity around the Black Lives Matter campaign, Chippa United FC would see it fit to hire such a character to work in the city named after the founding father of the nation, Tata Nelson Mandela, the champion of a world free of racism and other forms of discrimination.

SAFA will immediately be writing to the Minister of Home Affairs to express its objection to the granting of a work permit for him. We will also request the Ethics Committees of FIFA and SAFA to charge Mr Eymael as his despicable conduct is a violation of the codes of both bodies.