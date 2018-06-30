Sanchez hopes Lukaku wins World Cup Golden Boot
Romelu Lukaku has netted four times at the World Cup, and Alexis Sanchez wants the Belgium striker to win the Golden Boot.
Alexis Sanchez wants Manchester United team-mate and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup.
Lukaku made a fine start to the showpiece tournament in Russia, scoring braces in wins over Panama and Tunisia before being rested for his team's final Group G game against England.
The 25-year-old is behind only England forward Harry Kane (five) in the Golden Boot race.
Sanchez, whose Chile failed to qualify for Russia 2018, hopes to see Lukaku finish the tournament as the top goalscorer.
"Lukaku is fine, on fire. He has four goals," he said at a sponsorship event Friday.
"I hope he is the top goalscorer of the World Cup."
Belgium continue their World Cup with a last-16 clash against Japan in Rostov-on-Don Monday.
