Sannino set for Palermo hot seat

Siena coach Giuseppe Sannino is poised to take over at Palermo even though the 16th-placed Sicilians finished two spots lower than the modest Tuscans last term.

"I'm so happy, I can't wait to start," Sannino told reporters on Monday after Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini announced the 55-year-old would replace Bortolo Mutti.

No contract has yet been signed by Zamparini and his new coach-elect.

Palermo, who have a sizeable fan base, flirted with relegation last season.