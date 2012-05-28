Sannino set for Palermo hot seat
By app
Siena coach Giuseppe Sannino is poised to take over at Palermo even though the 16th-placed Sicilians finished two spots lower than the modest Tuscans last term.
"I'm so happy, I can't wait to start," Sannino told reporters on Monday after Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini announced the 55-year-old would replace Bortolo Mutti.
No contract has yet been signed by Zamparini and his new coach-elect.
Palermo, who have a sizeable fan base, flirted with relegation last season.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.