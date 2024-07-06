Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne 'agrees' bombshell Saudi Arabia move: report

Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne has agreed a seismic exit from Europe, with City now looking for a replacement

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly agreed a deal in Saudi Arabia, ahead of an Etihad exit this summer.

The Belgian has been linked with the Saudi Pro League all summer, telling Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad on Monday ahead of Belgium's Euro 2024 clash with France, “Yes [I'll stay at City]. I've read a lot of headlines about a transfer, but I haven't spoken to anyone.”

