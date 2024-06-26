Save 20% on football bookazines for the duration of the Euros!

By
published

You can make a saving on FourFourTwo's football guides and specials while you enjoy Euro 2024

Save 20% off our FourFourTwo football guides and specials
Save 20% off our FourFourTwo football guides and specials (Image credit: Future)

Fancy 20 per cent off on football bookazines during the Euros? Simply enter code 'EURO20' at checkout to apply your discount.

The Euros are here! To celebrate, we're offering a 20% discount on some of our amazing football bookazines until the tournament concludes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.