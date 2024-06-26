Save 20% on football bookazines for the duration of the Euros!

Save 20% off our FourFourTwo football guides and specials

Fancy 20 per cent off on football bookazines during the Euros? Simply enter code 'EURO20' at checkout to apply your discount.

The Euros are here! To celebrate, we're offering a 20% discount on some of our amazing football bookazines until the tournament concludes.

We all know that FourFourTwo is the top football magazine around, and bookazines are a fantastic place to get some of FFT's best writing and features.

VIDEO: Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

There are dedicated bookazines for some of England's biggest clubs, guides detailing the history of the World Cup, Premier League and the Women's game - as well as the FourFourTwo Annual and the FourFourTwo Collection, where the best writing from the magazine is collected.

Just use code EURO20 to save!

Click here for more details.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

WATCH: The star of Euro 2024 takes centre stage in Netherlands vs Austria AGAIN

Euro 2024: How BBC and ITV choose England matches

Euro 2024 wall chart: Free to download with full schedule and dates