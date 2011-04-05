Trending

Schalke result allowed to stand

By

BERLIN - Schalke 04 have been awarded a 2-0 win over St Pauli after the Bundesliga match was abandoned when a linesman was hit by a plastic beer cup thrown from the crowd, the German football federation said Tuesday.

Visitors Schalke were leading 2-0 on Friday against St Pauli, who had two players sent off, when the linesman was hit on the back of the head before falling to the ground two minutes from time.