Schalke result allowed to stand
By app
BERLIN - Schalke 04 have been awarded a 2-0 win over St Pauli after the Bundesliga match was abandoned when a linesman was hit by a plastic beer cup thrown from the crowd, the German football federation said Tuesday.
Visitors Schalke were leading 2-0 on Friday against St Pauli, who had two players sent off, when the linesman was hit on the back of the head before falling to the ground two minutes from time.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.