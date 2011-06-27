Schalke rule out re-signing Lehmann

"We informed Jens's manager we want to distance ourselves from any deal," Schalke sports director Horst Heldt told reporters.

Earlier this month the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper said the 41-year-old Lehmann could rejoin the Bundesliga club on a one-year deal as back-up for 22-year-old Ralf Faehrmann.

The veteran keeper retired last year after a long career that also included spells with Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart and AC Milan.