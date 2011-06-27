Schalke rule out re-signing Lehmann
By app
BERLIN - Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann, who briefly came out of retirement earlier this year to help out his old club Arsenal, will not be re-signing for Schalke 04 after all.
"We informed Jens's manager we want to distance ourselves from any deal," Schalke sports director Horst Heldt told reporters.
Earlier this month the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper said the 41-year-old Lehmann could rejoin the Bundesliga club on a one-year deal as back-up for 22-year-old Ralf Faehrmann.
The veteran keeper retired last year after a long career that also included spells with Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart and AC Milan.
