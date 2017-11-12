Schmeichel: Play-off pitch reminded me of League Two

Denmark's World Cup play-off draw with Republic of Ireland reminded Kasper Schmeichel of League Two.

The first match of the two-leg tie for a place in the finals in Russia was a frustrating one for Denmark, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home.

They will now try to seal a spot in the tournament with victory in the return leg in Dublin.

But Leicester City goalkeeper Schmeichel criticised the state of the pitch at Parken Stadium, telling Sky Sports: "I've heard the Irish pitch is a bit better, so hopefully we can get our game going a little more over there.

"There was no grass on it. No grass and it was soft. It reminded of the old days in Bury in League Two and that kind of pitch. It was the same for both teams, but it is disappointing for such a big game.

"We tried to play fast football, but we had to take an extra touch all the time to hold on to the ball. It made a little difference, but that's no excuse. It was just for both teams."