Schweinsteiger makes Man Utd bench for first time under Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has named Bastian Schweinsteiger on the Manchester United substitutes' bench for the match against West Ham, the first time he has been named in the squad this season.

The 32-year-old was exiled at the start of the season, but returned to first-team training last month and has now been named as one of Mourinho's seven substitutes.

Captain Wayne Rooney joins Schweinsteiger on the bench, despite becoming United's record European goalscorer in an impressive Europa League performance against Feyenoord on Thursday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is another sub having started in Europe, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in the club's Premier League line-up having missed the match against Arsenal through suspension.

In total, United make six changes from the team that beat Feyenoord.

Manchester United team to face West Ham: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Herrera, Pogba, Rashford, Mata, Lingard, Ibrahimovic.

Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Fellaini, Schweinsteiger, Mkhitaryan, Young, Rooney.