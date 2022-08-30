Scott Parker sacked as Bournemouth boss after 9-0 Liverpool humiliation

Scott Parker has been sacked as Bournemouth manager, the club have confirmed.

The former England midfielder has managed the south coast team since June 2021, and guided them to promotion from the Championship last season.

However, a tough start to the Premier League season, including a Premier League record defeat to Liverpool this weekend, has led to the club relieving Parker of his duties.

Despite winning the first game of the season 2-0 against Aston Villa, the Cherries have had a difficult run of games, losing the next three to Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool – conceding 15 and scoring none.

That leaves them on three points, one point above the relegation zone but with by far the worst goal difference in the Premier League, on minus 14.

In a statement, co-owner Maxim Demin said: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”