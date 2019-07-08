Manchester United have Paul Pogba heir lined up – but risk entering a bidding war

The Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford remains shrouded in doubt, with Real Madrid and Juventus both showing interest and the player himself admitting that he is ready for “a new challenge”.

Il Messaggero reports that the future of Milinkovic-Savic is linked to Pogba's, as United see the Serbian as a direct replacement and will only launch a bid once a sale has taken place.

A move for the Lazio star is regarded by the Old Trafford hierarchy as more achievable than Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, who is considered unsellable by Atleti boss Diego Simeone.

Milinkovic-Savic’s agent Mateja Kezman was in England for three days and is said to have met with United directors to come up with a strategy that would meet the requirements of Lazio president Claudio Lotito, although an offer is yet to be presented.

Lazio can only wait until the deadlock is broken around Pogba’s situation, and the 24-year-old Milinkovic-Savic has reported for pre-season medicals this week before heading to the club’s training retreat in Auronzo di Cadore.

The Serie A side’s demands of €100 million are considered excessive by the Red Devils, but PSG remain interested in the player and a bidding war could yet take place between the two clubs.

