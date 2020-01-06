Simon Power returns to Norwich after Ross County loan spell

Simon Power has returned to Norwich from his loan spell at Ross County.

The 21-year-old winger joined the Ladbrokes Premiership club last summer, after being involved in the Toulon tournament with Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

However, he made only four appearances for the Staggies, three in the Betfred Cup group stages in July with only one league appearance in the 3-0 defeat against Aberdeen at Pittodrie at the end of August.

A statement on County’s official website read: “Ross County can confirm that Simon Power has returned to his parent club Norwich City FC.

“Ross County wish to place on record our thanks to Simon and Norwich City FC and wish both well for the future.”