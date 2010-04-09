Slavia president saves player's life on pitch

Slavia player Radomir Nikov was left unconsciousness following a challenge from Zhivko Atanasov, which the referee did not stop play for, during the 1-0 win over city rivals Levski Sofia on Thursday.

"I saw our lad collapsing and I needed no permission from the match officials to rush onto the pitch and help him," Stefanov was quoted as saying.

"I didn't hesitate," he said. "But in a moment like this I would do the same for anyone, not only for a Slavia player."

