Sofyan Amrabat opens up on Manchester United talks - and how Erik ten Hag pushed for return

Former Manchester United star Sofyan Amrabat has detailed summer conversations he held with Erik ten Hag over returning to the club.

Amrabat, 28, spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Old Trafford and helped the Red Devils to win the FA Cup final. Talks of a return had been murmured earlier this summer but instead the Morroco international chose to join Fenerbahce.

Having faced his former side in the UEFA Europa League earlier this week, Amrabat was finally given a proper chance to say goodbye but also detailed why another move to Manchester United never quite materialised.

Erik ten Hag wanted Sofyan Amrabat at Manchester United – but Jason Wilcox prevented the move

According to news from MailSport, Amrabat is said to have eyed a return to Manchester this summer, with Ten Hag firmly behind the decision of agreeing either a new loan deal or a permanent transfer.

Instead, techincal director Jason Wilcox is said to have stood in the way of the move, with Amrabat in the end loaned out to Fenerbahce from Fiorentina for the 2024/25 season.

"He wanted to keep me this summer so I wish him the best but not for Thursday," said Amrabat in an exclusive interview with MailSport.

"I hope they lose. The only thing that I want to say is that you have to ask Mr Wilcox."

Amrabat revealed that four Premier League clubs were interested in him before he decided on Fenerbahce, with the Morroco star playing the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw in Istanbul on Thursday.

"Fenerbahce gave me the feeling that they really wanted me. I felt the love and it was difficult to say no. I chose with my heart."

In FourFourTwo's view, it was clear Amrabat didn't enjoy a star-studded spell at Old Trafford, but his best performance did come in the 2-1 FA Cup final victory against Manchester City.

Manuel Ugarte soon arrived as a direct replacement for him and Scott McTominay, but you get the feeling Manchester United probably made the right call with their decision.

The Red Devils are back in Premier League action on Sunday, as they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.