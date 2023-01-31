Some Arsenal fans are outraged with Jorginho joining – and #EduOut is trending

Arsenal have signed Jorginho on Deadline Day – but #EduOut is still trending on Twitter in response.

While a Champions League and European Championship-winning midfielder joining a title-chasing team is usually considered good news in the world of football, some Gunners fans are unhappy with the Italian's signature. It's a minority, of course, but there are those that don't think it's a good deal.

So much so, that Twitter is awash with fans demanding the head (opens in new tab) of Edu Gaspar, the club's charismatic sporting director.

Isn't signing Jorginho a good thing, Gooners? (Image credit: Getty)

While some fans have labelled the signing as a "disgrace" in the wake of the Moises Caicedo pursuit ending, others have compared the decision to bring the Chelsea star across London to previous deals for Petr Cech, David Luiz and Willian.

This is despite The Athletic's David Ornstein (opens in new tab) confirming that the choice to bring the midfielder to the Emirates Stadium has been driven by Mikel Arteta as much as anyone, with the Gunners manager said to be a big fan of Jorginho.

Arsenal sporting director Edu has come under criticism from a minority of Arsenal fans in the past, as the club have refused to pay over the odds for targets ranging from the likes of Houssem Aouar, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Dusan Vlahovic and Moises Caicedo.

Despite this, the former Invincible is extremely well-regarded within football, with Arsenal even improving his title from Technical Director recently to ward off interest from other clubs.

Gabriel Martinelli receives the Arsenal player of the month award from countryman Edu (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It would seem there's no pleasing everyone, right?

