Spain release emotional Euro 2024 squad announcement video

Euro 2024 is now just days away as nations continue to finalise their 26-man squads for the tournament.

New Spain boss Luis de la Fuente recently announced his selections looking to match the dominance of their Euro 2008 and 2012 victories as they look to balance a new era of players and tactical outlook.

Boasting world class talent such as Manchester City's Rodri and Barcelona duo Pedri and Gavi, one would be foolish to overlook the Spaniards this summer despite their current period of transition.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's impressive Euro 2024 squad announcement video

Squad announcements offer a fantastic chance for nations to get creative and build excitement for their chances at the upcoming tournament.

England in particular often focus on English culture, whether it be the working class foundation of the country, or famous icons that fly the English flag worldwide.

Meanwhile, the French side often add their own typical class and style with elegant announcement imagery.

France head to Germany this summer as outright favourites to lift the trophy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the Spanish announcement this summer offered a touching tribute to each individual player.

The video, posted to social media on Friday, is narrated by tennis legend Rafael Nadal and allows a family member of each player to announce their inclusion.

‘Our grandson Unai Simon’, ‘Our dad Jesus Navas’ and ‘My son Rodri Hernández’ are just a few examples certain to pull on the heart strings.

🥹 Papá, amigo, nieto, hermano, marido... Tengo algo importante que decirte: 𝗩𝗔𝗦 𝗔 𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 𝗘𝗡 𝗟𝗔 #EURO2024.Esta es la lista definitiva de España para la @EURO2024 y no hay mejor narrador para este vídeo que alguien que sabe MUCHO de GANAR: @RafaelNadal.#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/j9AytBlxYMJune 7, 2024

