Stephen Robinson feels Motherwell now have the belief to beat Rangers

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson felt their recent defeat at Ibrox showed how far they have come and gave the players belief to go further.

But Robinson reminded his players that they were at the top of their game and still lost so will need to at least emulate that performance at Fir Park on Sunday.

Motherwell deservedly led at Ibrox in October before losing a controversial equaliser and going down to a headed winner from Filip Helander.

“The level of disappointment in the dressing room showed maybe how far we have come,” he said ahead of Rangers’ visit.

“No matter what they say in the press and how much they say they believe they can go and do things, actually going to Ibrox and challenging Rangers and putting on a good performance (was important).

“Ultimately we lost the game, you have to remember that. We lost it to a set-play, which was the biggest disappointment.

“We had 11 players right on top of their game that day so make no mistake, we need 11 players and maybe more with subs coming on, to be right at the very top level of their game, to get a result.”

Robinson switched to a back three at Ibrox and put two strikers up front against Rangers’ central defenders, to good effect.

He said: “It’s different every game. It depends on the availability of players, it depends where you are.

“We went to Rangers the last time on the back of a defeat, we are going into this game on the back of three wins without conceding a goal.

“We know it’s a level up again. We are doing a lot of things right. How we actually play and go about it doesn’t really change, systems don’t really change, or the principles in what we are trying to do.

“We will continue trying to take the game to people.”