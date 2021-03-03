Stoke City v Swansea City live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Stoke City v Swansea City live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 3 March, 8.15pm GMT

Championship promotion hopefuls Swansea will be looking to bounce back from a defeat at the weekend when they face Stoke.

An Andre Ayew penalty gave Steve Cooper’s side the lead against Bristol City last time out, but the Robins hit back with three goals to emerge victorious at the Liberty Stadium. That was a hugely disappointing outcome for Swansea, who are now four points adrift of the automatic promotion places. However, the fixture computer has done them a favour this midweek, with at least one of Norwich and Brentford guaranteed to drop points when the top two meet at Carrow Road.

Swansea are still very much involved in the race for second spot, but Saturday’s loss to Bristol City coupled with a 4-1 thrashing by Huddersfield last month show there is still plenty of work for Cooper and co. to do. Swansea do have two games in hand on the teams around them, but some of their promotion rivals might be happier to have points on the board rather than an even more congested schedule in the coming weeks.

Stoke have not entirely given up hopes of promotion either, although they face a much more difficult task. The Potters currently sit 10th in the table and have won only three of their last seven matches, but they are still only seven points adrift of the top six. However, a failure to win here could leave them too far behind the play-off places as the business end of the campaign approaches.

Swansea will have to make do without Jordan Morris, Ryan Bennett and Liam Cullen, but Wayne Routledge and Steven Benda are close to completing their comebacks.

Stoke will be unable to make use of Morgan Fox, who is still a couple of weeks away from returning from injury. Tyrese Campbell, meanwhile, is out for the season with a knee issue.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

