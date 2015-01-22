Swansea complete Naughton signing

Swansea boss Garry Monk said earlier on Thursday that a deal to bring Naughton to the Liberty Stadium was imminent, and the 26-year-old has now put pen to paper after completing his medical.

Naughton made 74 appearances for Tottenham after joining from Sheffield United in July 2009.

The 26-year-old full-back becomes Swansea's third new recruit of the January transfer window after Nelson Oliveira and Matt Grimes also moved to south Wales.

Naughton is available for selection in the club's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.