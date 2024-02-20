Team of the Week: Two goal forwards Rasmus Højlund and Ollie Watkins lead the line... find out who else makes the side

Goalkeeper: Caoimhín Kelleher, Liverpool

The news of Alisson’s injury would have been a huge concern for Liverpool fans heading into their game against Brentford but Kelleher deputised expertly. He made five saves in total with the highlight being a stunning reflex stop from Ivan Toney’s header late on. After Manchester City dropped points to Chelsea on Saturday, the Reds are now 9/5 with BetMGM to win the Premier League.

Defender: Malo Gusto, Chelsea

The French defender makes the side for the second consecutive week as he continues to impress down the right flank for Chelsea. He was rock solid during the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Saturday, with 15 clearances and seven recoveries. He also won nine of his 14 duels as he kept Jeremy Doku relatively quiet during the 90 minutes.

Defender: Lewis Dunk, Brighton

Seagulls defender Dunk was integral to his side’s 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United on Sunday. He completed 155 passes in the match, the most by any player on the pitch, while also providing the assist for Facundo Buonanotte’s first-half strike. Dunk also won 75% of his duels as Brighton kept just their third clean sheet of the season.

Defender: Axel Disasi, Chelsea

Disasi joins his Chelsea team-mate Gusto after a colossal performance at the heart of his side’s defence against Manchester City. He made an impressive 27 clearances and three blocks as the Blues withstood the champions’ pressure to take home a well-deserved point from the Etihad.

Defender: Nathan Ake, Manchester City

The Dutchman continues to be crucial to City’s famed build-up play from the back. Against Chelsea he completed 91 of his 97 passes while also creating two chances for his team-mates. He was also impressive defensively, winning three duels and making six recoveries during the 90 minutes.

Midfielder: Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal

Arsenal look back to their imposing best in recent weeks and their skipper’s performances have been a big factor in their uplift in form. His crisp strike into the bottom corner opened the scoring during his side’s convincing win against relegation-threatened Burnley. He also provided the assist for Bukayo Saka’s second of the afternoon as the Gunners made it five successive Premier League wins.

Midfielder: Pascal Groß, Brighton

The German midfielder continues to impress in the heart of the Brighton midfield and he kept things ticking during his side’s rout against the Blades. He completed 116 passes, with a pass completion rate of 97% and also registered his ninth assist of the season with his ball through to Simon Adingra setting up his side’s fourth of the afternoon.

Midfielder: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nottingham Forest

The Englishman has hit his stride in recent weeks as he registered his third goal in three Premier League games during Nottingham Forest’s vital victory against West Ham. He completed 34 of the 40 passes he attempted while also creating four chances for his team-mates.

Forward: Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth

Solanke continues to impress this season as he registered his 14th Premier League goal of the campaign during the Cherries’ entertaining 2-2 draw with Newcastle. He was also a creative outlet throughout, manufacturing a further two chances and also providing the assist for Semenyo’s second-half goal. Solanke sits just two goals behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot and he’s now 12/1 with BetMGM to be the league’s top scorer.

Forward: Rasmus Højlund, Manchester United

After a tough start to life at Old Trafford, Højlund has been in stunning form in recent weeks. He continued his hot streak against Luton Town on Sunday with his early brace helping his side to all three points at Kenilworth Road. After four successive wins in the Premier League, Manchester United are now 7/2 to finish in the top four.

Forward: Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

Watkins’ stellar season continued on Saturday as he helped his side secure a much-needed three points at Craven Cottage as the race for the top four heats up. His two clinical finishes into the bottom corner helped Villa to just their second win in five league games.

The team is based on the following metrics:

xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot

G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored

xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas

xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions

xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point