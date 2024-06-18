'Tears of joy' Giorgi Kinkladze says the nation's debut Euros can make Georgia believe

A Manchester City cult hero from the club's more modest Maine Road days, Giorgi Kinkladze’s selection of gorgeous goals and dazzling dribbles sit fondly in the memory banks of 1990s English football fans.

But for all the fine work that the mesmerising playmaker from Tbilisi did to put Georgian football on the map, his highlight reel is devoid of any magic on international football’s biggest stages.

That’s because, 32 years after first becoming a UEFA and FIFA member, Kinkladze’s homeland will finally take to the pitch at a major tournament for the first time.

And excitement is palpable ahead of their Group F clash with Turkey in Dortmund.

“It’s the first time but we believe in ourselves. The country is buzzing and it’s exciting,” Kinkladze told FourFourTwo in an exclusive interview. “We are positive, no pressure.”

Kinkladze admitted to “tears of joy” when Georgia sealed their qualification in fingernail-shredding style by beating Greece on penalties to make it through the Path C playoffs following a 0-0 draw in Tbilisi.

“It felt like a relief,” he said.

Giorgi Kinkladze in action for Georgia (Image credit: PA)

But the former Ajax and Derby County midfielder is well aware of the boost that events in Germany this summer could have on the Georgian nation as a whole.

This beautiful, ancient country, sitting in the Caucasus where Europe meets Asia, has a population of just 3.7 million.

But more and more Georgians are starting to lace up their boots and take up the sport thanks to the exploits of a national team that also boasts a world-class star in the shape of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

“Lots of kids are starting to enjoy the beautiful game and more importantly it helps to develop grassroots football,” Kinkladze added.

Willy Sagnol will lead Georgia into their first-ever major tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Succeeding in the Euros is not just about winning matches. It is about showcasing the strength and unity of our country. It is about making every Georgian believe.

“Let this be our moment. Let this be the time when Georgia shines brightly on the world stage.”

Willy Sagnol’s underdogs are almost certain to have the neutrals on their side as the only tournament debutants and, at No. 75, the lowest-ranked side at the Euros.

They face Turkey, before taking on the Czech Republic on Saturday, 22 June and Portugal on Wednesday, 26 June in their remaining group games.

